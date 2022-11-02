Kratos Defense & Security Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Kratos Defense & Security (NASDAQ:KTOS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $227M (+13.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, KTOS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
