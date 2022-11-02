BigCommerce Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (BIGC)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.21 (-250.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.62M (+17.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BIGC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 11 downward.
