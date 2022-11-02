Synaptics Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.30 (+23.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $450.48M (+20.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SYNA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward.
