Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) is set to reports its fiscal first quarter earnings before the bell on Thursday, with management under pressure to show positive momentum.

Shares of the New York-based home fitness company have cratered this year, falling about 75% in the first 10 months of 2022. Since November 2021 the stock is down over 90%, laying bare the post-pandemic plunge for the name.

In order to pedal back on track, the company is expected to notch a $0.67 per share loss alongside $637.07M in revenue. In the past 8 quarters, the company has been able to exceed EPS expectations 5 times. Revenue has come in above estimates in 4 of those quarters.

Subscribers Under Scrutiny

In addition to the headline figures, analysts will be closely monitoring subscriber numbers.

Wall Street expects 988,891 paid subscribers by quarter-end, deriving $416.2M in revenue for the quarter. For the connected fitness segment, Bloomberg estimates peg total subscribers at 2.97M, in line with company forecasts.

The company recently lowered the price of its fitness bikes to encourage demand, while also joining forces with Amazon to promote further sales. Amazon Prime members were offered a $1,225 sticker price on the bikes, representing a steep discount to normal pricing. According to the e-commerce giant, Peloton bikes were indeed top sellers during the fall Prime event.

However, app usage that points to subscriber trends is less encouraging according to UBS.

“Our analysis shows active users declining since Jan '22, with double digit percentage declines in Sept '22, with a lower rate of decline in May-July at down -6% to -7%,” the bank’s analysis stated. “Indexing to Jan '18 levels as 100, data shows Peloton Digital active users at 705 in Sept vs. ~798 last year.”

As such, the bank’s analysts reiterated a Sell rating on the stock on Monday while indicating “further volatility” should be expected in coming quarters.

Morgan Stanley seconded this concern in mid-October, advising clients that website traffic and conversions were weak in September. The bank’s analysis suggested Peloton’s conversion rate dropped to an all-time low of 0.7%, down 58% from pre-COVID levels and signaling the drop-off from lockdown-driven strength.

The Path Ahead for Peloton?

While the figures from the first quarter will be critical to clarifying the state of the company, guidance for the full fiscal year is arguably even more important. This is especially so as the company continues to restructure after the departure of its founders and significant headcount reductions.

A key concern on the Street is the recessionary scenario that could stand to significantly hurt demand for pricey exercise bikes. Based upon this concern, many analysts, including those at MKM Partners, Cowen, and Evercore ISI, expect demand deceleration.

“Based on neutral intraQ trends for the September quarter, we view the Street’s FQ1 Revenue, EBITDA, and Connected Fitness Net Additions estimates as reasonable. That said, we believe there is downside risk to the Street’s FQ2 (and FY’23 Net Adds estimates, especially given the current macro environment,” Evercore’s analysts advised clients ahead of the quarter.

As such, further cost cuts and pricing initiatives could be in the offing, in their view. This is a view shared by MKM’s analysts who suggested new cost structures could be explored as a “somewhat painful but fiscally prudent cost-savings measure.”

SeekingAlpha’s Quant team maintains a Sell rating on the stock, which it has held since September 2021. Conversely, Wall Street analyst consensus remains a “Buy” rating on the name, unchanged since IPO. That said, the most popular rating on the Street remains a Hold.

Read more on the earnings expectations for Peloton on Thursday.