Cognex Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-65.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $200.15M (-29.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CGNX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.
