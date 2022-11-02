Bill.com Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (+140.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $210.92M (+81.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BILL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 15 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 16 upward revisions and 0 downward.
