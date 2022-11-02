Rocket Companies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETRocket Companies, Inc. (RKT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-105.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.08B (-65.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RKT has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
