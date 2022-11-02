Multiple state attorneys general have filed a joint suit against Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) to block a $4B special dividend announced alongside its plans to merge with Kroger (NYSE:KR).

Washington D.C., California, Illinois attorneys general jointly announced they have sued the grocery chain on the grounds that it would hurt union employees, consumers, and the ability of the company to operate with a lower cash balance.

“Albertsons’ rush to secure a record-setting payday for its investors threatens District residents’ jobs and access to affordable food and groceries in neighborhoods where no alternatives exist,” said Washington D.C. AG Karl Racine. “This would have a particularly devastating impact on struggling people and families with access to fewer grocery stores during a time of historically high inflation. My office will use all our authority to stop this cash grab and protect District workers, families, and consumers.”

He moved to block the dividend at least until regulators can review the proposed merger with Kroger and broadly lambasted the dividend altogether. Racine termed the payment a "cash grab" and a "hand out to private equity."

The joint suit joins a previously announced suit from Washington Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson, which was announced on Tuesday.

The suit in Washington accuses the two companies of violating antitrust and consumer protection laws and seeks to block the payment to shareholders on these grounds.

“Paying out $4 billion before regulators can do their job and review the proposed merger will weaken Albertsons’ ability to continue business operations and compete,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Free enterprise is built on companies competing, and that competition benefits consumers. Corporations proposing a merger cannot sabotage their ability to compete while that merger is under review.”

A number of AGs had previously called for a stop to the deal, with Washington now taking legal action. Albertsons responded to these requests in a letter stating that the dividend had been planned prior to the merger discussions.