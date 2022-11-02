Can Regeneron maintain EPS beat run in Q3 as eye care space heats up?

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.62 (-37.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.86B (-17.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, REGN has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 8 downward.

The company's stock rose +5.88% on Aug. 3 after Q2 results beat analysts estimates. However, Regeneron revenue slipped ~44% Y/Y to $2.9B as sales from COVID-19 antibody therapy REGEN-COV dried up. Sales of Dupixent, which is developed with French drugmaker Sanofi, did help offset the impact by adding $2.09B of net product sales globally with +40% Y/Y growth.

Sanofi, which reported Q3 results last week, noted that sales of Dupixent increased +64.1% Y/Y (+44.5% at CER) to €2.31B.

Eylea, which is marketed in partnership with Bayer, generated U.S. net sales of $1.62B in Q2, up +14% Y/Y.

In October, Regeneron was downgraded by Evercore ISI citing the need for clarity over the company's prospects in ophthalmology led by Wet AMD medication Eylea.

Recently, Roche reported results from two phase 3 trials in which Vabysmo matched Eylea to treat a type of vision disorder.

Regeneron, however, has been making efforts to expand the indication for Eylea and in October received priority review from the FDA for the drug to treat Retinopathy of Prematurity in preterm infants.