Booking surge in Americas aids Trane Technologies crush results estimates
Nov. 02, 2022 2:14 PM ETTTBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Trane Technologies (TT) +4.3% in afternoon trading on Wednesday after the company surpassed results expectations for the third quarter, driven by higher bookings in Americas, which offset EMEA and APAC weakness.
- Trane reported Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $2.27 which edged past estimates by 15 cents, revenue of $4.37B (+17.5% Y/Y) was comfortably above consensus by $230M.
- Q3 bookings surged 11% in the Americas region, its largest segment, which stymied impact EMEA and APAC declines of 21% and 4%, respectively.
- "We continue to see high levels of customer demand for our innovative, sustainable solutions, with broad-based organic revenue growth in every region and across our resilient portfolio of products and services." - Chairman and CEO Dave Regnery
- Key metrics: total bookings $4.5B (+6% Y/Y), GAAP oper margin 16.9% (+120 bps Y/Y), adj EBITDA $809M (+21% Y/Y).
- TT expects FY reported revenue growth of ~11% to 12%; organic revenue growth of ~13% to 14%.
- TT also expects FY GAAP continuing EPS of $7.24 to $7.29 and adj continuing EPS of $7.15 to $7.20. Both GAAP and Non GAAP forecast ranges for 2022 are above Seeking Alpha consensus of $7.09.
- Stock is down nearly 21% YTD as of Tuesday's close.
