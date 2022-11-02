Bausch Health Companies Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
- Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.78 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.06B (-2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BHC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.
