Prudential Financial rises on Q3 earnings beat

Prudential Financial (PRU) rose after posting Q3 earnings beat.

The life and health insurer's Q3 non-GAAP EPS of $2.13 beats by $0.11. Revenue of $21.61B (67.96% Y/Y) beats by $6.94B.

PGIM, the global investment management division, reported a Y/Y fall in adjusted operating income to $219M from $327M, primarily because of lower asset management fees.

U.S. businesses segment reported adjusted operating income of $702M, down from $1.09B a year ago, primarily due to lower net investment spread results and lower net fee income.

Retirement strategies unit reported adjusted operating income of $678M, compared to $1.07B in the year-ago period.

International businesses unit reported adjusted operating income of $430M, compared to $887M in the year-ago quarter. The decrease is because of less favorable underwriting results and lower net investment spread results.

Attributable loss stood at $284M, or $0.78 per share, compared to an income of $1.53B, or $3.90 per share, a year ago.

"Our third quarter financial results reflect the impact of market conditions, including the variability in alternative investment returns and lower fee income, as well as an elevated level of COVID-19 hospitalization claims in Japan, partially offset by underlying business growth, including the benefit from rising interest rates," CEO Charlie Lowrey said.

Adjusted book value per share was $102.26, down from $106.85 in the year-ago quarter.

The company said it achieved $750M of cost savings one year ahead of target.