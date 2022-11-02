Insulet Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $311.24M (+12.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PODD has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 2 downward.
