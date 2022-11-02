Surface Oncology letting go of 20% of workforce as it pauses solid tumors candidate

Nov. 02, 2022

  • Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) is laying off about 20% of its employees and pausing developing of SRF617, a phase 2 candidate targeting CD39 for solid tumors.
  • The company is focusing resources on SRF388 and SRF144. The former is in phase 2 for hepatocellular carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), while the latter is in phase 1 for solid tumors.
  • For NSCLC, Surface (SURF) is examining SRF388 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in second to fourth line NSCLC.
  • Data from these trials is expected in H1 2023.
  • Surface (SURF) released quarterly results earlier Wednesday that missed on the bottom line.

