Surface Oncology letting go of 20% of workforce as it pauses solid tumors candidate
Nov. 02, 2022 2:23 PM ETSurface Oncology, Inc. (SURF)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Surface Oncology (NASDAQ:SURF) is laying off about 20% of its employees and pausing developing of SRF617, a phase 2 candidate targeting CD39 for solid tumors.
- The company is focusing resources on SRF388 and SRF144. The former is in phase 2 for hepatocellular carcinoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), while the latter is in phase 1 for solid tumors.
- For NSCLC, Surface (SURF) is examining SRF388 as a monotherapy and in combination with Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in second to fourth line NSCLC.
- Data from these trials is expected in H1 2023.
- Surface (SURF) released quarterly results earlier Wednesday that missed on the bottom line.
