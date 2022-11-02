Virgin Galactic Q3 earnings preview: Updates on commercial space flight in focus

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, after market close.

The consensus EPS estimate is -$0.41 and the consensus revenue estimate is $0.08M (-96.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, SPCE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

The space tourism firm's shares dropped after its Q2 results missed estimates and commercial service launch was delayed to Q2 2023 amid supply chain and labor issues.

Virgin Galactic (SPCE) also provided the following guidance for Q3:

Bernstein downgraded Virgin Galactic (SPCE) on the delay of its commercial service timeline and sees few catalysts in the near term.

Truist downgraded Virgin Galactic (SPCE) to reflect the delay in commercial flight, warning that cash burn continues to grow amid higher R&D.

SA contributor Pinxter Analytics said while operational setbacks and analyst downgrades pressured Virgin Galactic (SPCE), its future prospects remain solid.

Shares of the company have declined 64.4% YTD.

