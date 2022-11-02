Progyny Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETProgyny, Inc. (PGNY)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.03 (-82.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $194.44M (+59.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, PGNY has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
