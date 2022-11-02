Nuvei Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 2:24 PM ETNuvei Corporation (NVEI), NVEI:CANVEI:CABy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.39 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $188.46M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NVEI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 12 downward.
Comments