Puma Biotechnology Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPuma Biotechnology, Inc. (PBYI)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.02 (+102.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $50.47M (+9.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PBYI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
