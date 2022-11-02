Frequency climbs 16% as Baird initiates at Outperform ahead of readout for lead asset
Nov. 02, 2022 2:27 PM ETFrequency Therapeutics, Inc. (FREQ)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) added ~16% Wednesday after Baird initiated coverage on the clinical-stage biotech with an Outperform recommendation noting an upcoming mid-stage readout for its lead asset FX-322.
- The experimental small molecule drug is currently undergoing a Phase 2b trial called FX-322-208 for acquired sensorineural hearing loss, with results expected in 1Q 2023.
- The analyst Jack Allen issuing a $10 price target on the stock, argued that while past data for FX-322 appeared to be mixed, the management has taken multiple initiatives, including a "thoughtful" study design to generate a positive readout for the candidate.
- Citing pre-clinical data, Allen also indicates a favorable view of the company's prospects in multiple sclerosis (MS).
- As the company looks to advance an MS candidate toward IND-enabling studies, the analyst argued that this narrative has yet to "gain additional traction with investors."
- In October, Frequency (FREQ) announced it met the enrollment target for the FX-322-208 study.
