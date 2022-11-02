Corcept Therapeutics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCorcept Therapeutics Incorporated (CORT)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.28 (-6.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $107.57M (+11.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CORT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.
Comments