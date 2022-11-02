Vontier Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 2:29 PM ET Vontier Corporation (VNT) By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Vontier (NYSE:VNT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.86 (+7.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $811.31M (+5.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, VNT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
