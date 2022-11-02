Codexis Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCodexis, Inc. (CDXS)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.16 (-633.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $30.94M (-15.9% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CDXS has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward.
