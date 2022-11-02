Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) confirmed it is acquiring Cargill Canada's high oleic canola seed breeding business, without disclosing financial terms, The Western Producer reported Wednesday.

Under the deal, Corteva (CTVA) will acquire all intellectual property associated with Cargill's canola breeding program, including experimental canola lines currently under development, genetic markers and traits.

Corteva (CTVA) will acquire seed and germplasm assets that were used by Cargill to develop their Victory canola program, the company's director of grains and oils for North America told The Western Producer, adding that Corteva will continue to develop and supply new canola varieties for use in Cargill's Victory canola program.