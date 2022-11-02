CryoPort Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETCryoport, Inc. (CYRX)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.15 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.97M (+23.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CYRX has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
Comments