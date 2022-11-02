Insight Enterprises Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 2:35 PM ETInsight Enterprises, Inc. (NSIT)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.93 (+3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.59B (+5.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NSIT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
