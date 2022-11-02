Mettler Toledo Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETMettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Mettler Toledo (NYSE:MTD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $9.83 (+12.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $973.68M (+2.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MTD has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 3 downward.
Comments