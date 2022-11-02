Stellus Capital Investment Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETStellus Capital Investment Corporation (SCM)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (-3.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.59M (+3.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SCM has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.
