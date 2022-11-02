Applied Optoelectronics Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 4:35 PM ETApplied Optoelectronics, Inc. (AAOI)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.29 (-45.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $58.83M (+10.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AAOI has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.
Comments