Turtle Beach Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETTurtle Beach Corporation (HEAR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Turtle Beach (NASDAQ:HEAR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (-153.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $46.75M (-45.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, HEAR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.
Comments