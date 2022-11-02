BlackLine Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $134.17M (+22.6% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BL has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward.
