Viavi Solutions Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETViavi Solutions Inc. (VIAV)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (-4.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $325.88M (-0.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, VIAV has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.
