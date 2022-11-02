Open Text FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETOpen Text Corporation (OTEX), OTEX:CABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (-7.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $852.59M (+2.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OTEX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
