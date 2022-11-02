What to expect from Apple's supplier Skyworks Solutions Q4 2022 Earnings

Nov. 02, 2022 2:48 PM ETSkyworks Solutions, Inc. (SWKS)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.90 (+10.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.4B (+6.9% Y/Y).
  • In Q3 2022, CFO Kris Sennesael said "We expect double-digit sequential revenue and earnings growth in the September quarter" which marked comparison from $1.23B revenue in-line with consensus and a $2.44 EPS beating estimates by $0.09.
  • Revenue is estimated to be between $1.375B and $1.425B with non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.90, the semiconductor company said.
  • Over the last 2 years, SWKS has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 14 downward.
  • The concerns of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) iPhone production cuts raised in late September brought Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS), Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) and Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) among the spotlight for the companies to be most likely be impacted.
  • Skyworks (SWKS), which is estimated to have between 55% and 60% exposure to Apple (AAPL), falls under the "high risk" category, potentially losing between 3% and 5% of sales on lower iPhone sales, said Bank of America.
  • Wells Fargo added Skyworks (SWKS) generates more than half of its total revenue from Apple (AAPL) and it's likely that companies with outsized exposure "will continue to trade at a large discount to peers," given the smartphone market is not a growth industry and companies require on increased content for growth.
  • However as usual, the iPhone topped Apple's (AAPL) quarterly results, with revenue of $42.6B, a 9.5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2021.
  • Seeking Alpha Quant System gives a Hold rating to SWKS while Wall Street analysts, on an average, assign a Buy.
  • While changing the ratings on several semiconductor companies, Investment bank Barclays said there is not yet a catalyst to signal a bottom and there is "more upside" for Skyworks (SWKS) through earnings.
  • SWKS stock is trading almost flat on Wednesday; however, has lost about 48% in the past 1-year compared to S&P 500's -16% return during the same period.

