Sprout Social Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $64.99M (+32.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, SPT has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
