ACRES Commercial Realty Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (ACR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- ACRES Commercial Realty (NYSE:ACR) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.34 (+194.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.35M (+43.4% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ACR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.
