Lancaster Colony FQ1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 2:49 PM ETLANCBy: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Lancaster Colony (LANC) is scheduled to announce FQ1 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.14 (-8.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $421.57M (+7.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LANC has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.
