Paylocity Q1 2023 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.64 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $238.89M (+31.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCTY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 14 upward revisions and 0 downward.
