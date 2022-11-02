Reinsurance Group of America Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETReinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $3.00 (+370.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.01B (-0.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, RGA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 8 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.
