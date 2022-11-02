MercadoLibre Q3 earnings preview: Another strong show in the cards

Nov. 02, 2022 2:53 PM ETMercadoLibre, Inc. (MELI)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor1 Comment

Yellow Mercado Livre delivery van parked in the street of Sao Paulo

Alfribeiro

  • MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, Nov. 3, after market close.
  • The consensus EPS estimate is $2.49 and the consensus revenue estimate is $2.69B (+44.6% Y/Y).
  • Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 2 downward.
  • MercadoLibre (MELI) stock gained after the Argentine e-commerce giant posted stronger-than-expected Q2 results, fueled by growth in the Mexican market. Its total payment volume crossed $30B for the first time ever.
  • SA contributor Julian Lin in a bullish analysis said MercadoLibre (MELI) - also called the Amazon of Latin America - presents compelling value due to its dominant market position, strong growth rates and cheap stock price.
  • Shares of MercadoLibre (MELI) fell 33.2% YTD, but outperformed the Nasdaq Internet index.

Comments (1)

