Markel marginally up despite weak earnings as premiums rise Y/Y

Nov. 02, 2022

Insurance concept, Businessman holding red umbrella on falling rain with protect with icon business, health, financial, life, family, accident and logistics insurance on city background

ipopba

Property and casualty insurer Markel (MKL) was marginally up despite a fall in EPS, as premiums rose on a yearly basis.

The company reported a Q3 GAAP EPS of $3.50 (vs. $15.09 Y/Y).

Earned premiums stood at $1.96B (+20.2% Y/Y), reflecting continued growth in gross premium volume from new business, strong policy retention levels, more favorable rates and expanded product offerings.

Net investment losses rose Y/Y to $281.48M from $25.83.

Comprehensive loss to shareholders in 2022 was a result of net investment losses and unrealized losses on fixed maturity portfolio, the company said.

Q3 combined ratio was 93% (flat Y/Y).

The 2022 combined ratio of 91% (vs. 89% a year ago) for the nine months ended Sep. 30 included $70M of net losses attributed to Hurricane Ian and $35M attributed to the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Book value per common share stood at $868.68, compared to the year-ago $1.04B.

Comments (4)

