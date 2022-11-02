Selina stock hits new low, despite deal to enter wellness retreat market

Nov. 02, 2022 2:55 PM ETSelina Hospitality PLC (SLNA)By: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Notebook written with SPAC stands for Special Purpose Acquisition Company.

Abu Hanifah/iStock via Getty Images

Gen Z-focused hotel group Selina (NASDAQ:SLNA) saw its stock hit yet another all-time low on Wednesday despite announcing that it was entering the wellness retreat market.

Shares of Selina, which went public through a SPAC merger last week, opened at $9, hitting a session high of $9.17 before slipping to a new 52-week low of $6.46 in mid-afternoon. The stock recently traded at $6.97, down 30%, around 2:45 p.m. ET.

On Tuesday, Selina announced it was partnering with retreat operator Mantra to offer retreats at its hotels. Billing itself as a Gen Z hotel operator, Selina caters to younger remote workers, offering workspaces and local experiences at its 163 properties located throughout the world.

Selina went public last Thursday through a merger with SPAC BOA Acquisition Corp. The combined company's stock rocketed as high as 442% over it's pre-merger price during its debut, ending the session 348% higher at $49.49. The stock shifted gears the next day and has spiraled since.

BOA and Selina announced plans to merge in December 2021, with BOA predicting that Selina would generate revenue of $1.2B by 2025.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.