Deluxe Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 2:56 PM ETDeluxe Corporation (DLX)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.94 (-14.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $529.55M (-0.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, DLX has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
Comments