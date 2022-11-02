Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) +1.8% after easily beating expectations for Q3 adjusted earnings, helped by higher natural gas prices that surged 43% from the year-earlier quarter to average $6.955/MMBtu.

Q3 adjusted earnings more than doubled to $5.06/share from $2.38/share in the year-earlier quarter.

Chesapeake (CHK) generated $1.3B of operating cash flow in Q3 and had $74M of cash on hand at the end of the quarter.

Q3 net production totaled 4.1B cfe/day (90% natural gas), and CEO Dominic Dell'Osso said the company is planning for flat production next year, as it grapples with steep cost increases for materials and labor.

"In the near term, we really don't see any need for growth," Dell'Osso said in Chesapeake's (CHK) earnings conference call, according to Reuters, "so 2023 is probably setting up to be about flat on a year-over-year basis."

The CEO said inflation in the Haynesville shale gas region could surpass 15% next year, and the Marcellus shale should see mid-single-digit cost increases, an indication that soaring costs for energy producers are not easing soon.

Company executives said if prices fall to the low to mid-$3/MMBtu range for a sustained period, they would consider pulling back new activity.

The company also said it plans to exercise an option to take a 35% stake in a Momentum Midstream gas transport project from the Haynesville shale to the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Chesapeake Energy's (CHK) stock price return shows a 66% YTD gain and a 69% increase during the past year.