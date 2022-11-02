eXp World down after Q3 earnings miss

Nov. 02, 2022 3:09 PM ETEXPIBy: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

eXp World Holdings (EXPI) was down ~10% during market hours after posting a Q3 earnings miss.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.03 (vs. 0.15 Y/Y) misses by $0.02. Revenue of $1.24B (+11.7% Y/Y) misses by $70M.

Gross profit increased 17% to $93.1M.

Adjusted EBITDA was $12.3M.

Attributable net income was $4.4M, down from $23.8M in the year-ago period.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $134.5M at the end of September, compared to $108.2M at December 2021-end.

Here is a quick look at EXPI's financial overview:

