Premier raised to Outperform at Baird despite Q1 earnings miss

Nov. 02, 2022 3:31 PM ETPremier, Inc. (PINC)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

Wall Street sign, New York City, USA

mbbirdy/E+ via Getty Images

  • Baird was quick to upgrade the group purchasing organization Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Outperform from Neutral on Wednesday, soon after the company reported lower-than-expected results for Q1 fiscal 2023 sending its shares 8% lower.
  • While the company’s topline contracted for the fourth consecutive quarter, the analysts led by Eric Coldwell expect a sharp turnaround from this quarter.
  • “Many stocks with “disappointing” quarters are rebounding sharply after initial response,” the team wrote with a $41 per share target.
  • The selloff highlights a compelling “contrarian entry point on a low-priced stock with a favorable risk/reward profile,” the analysts added, noting that the average price target on the stock implies ~29% upside even as more than 60% ratings on PINC on Wall Street are Neutral/Sell.

