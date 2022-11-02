Marcus Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 3:33 PM ETThe Marcus Corporation (MCS)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Marcus (NYSE:MCS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 (+600.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $167.24M (+14.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, MCS has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.
