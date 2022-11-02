Donnelley Financial down ~17% on Q3 miss, lower-than-consensus Q4 guidance

Risk and compliance solutions company Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) fell by ~17% after reporting a miss in Q3 earnings and a weak Q4 guidance.

Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.62 misses by $0.19. Revenue of $188.7M (-23.8% Y/Y) misses by $25.03M.

The decrease in revenue was primarily due to lower capital markets transactional volumes.

Tech-enabled services reported net sales of $87.4M, down from $142.1M a year ago.

Software solutions reported a slight Y/Y increase in revenue to $69.5M, while print and distribution net sales fell to $31.8M.

Net earnings came in at $19.2M, down from $42.2M a year ago.

Adjusted EBITDA was $45.3M, down by $37.2M Y/Y. Adjusted EBITDA margin was 24%, a decrease of ~930 basis points on a yearly basis.

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $10.8M at September-end, compared to $54.5M at the end of December 2021.

"We expect consolidated fourth quarter net sales to be in the range of $170 million to $190 million, and an adjusted EBITDA margin percentage in the mid-20s," CFO Dave Gardella said during the company's earnings call.

Consensus revenue estimates are $205.30M.

"Compared to the fourth quarter last year, the midpoint of our revenue guidance $180 million implies a year-over-year sales decline of approximately 23%, similar in magnitude to our third quarter year-over-year change," Gardella added.