Upland Software Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022 5:35 PM ETUpland Software, Inc. (UPLD)By: Ahmed Farhath, SA News Editor
- Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.41 (+213.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $78.38M (+2.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, UPLD has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward.
