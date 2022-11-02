Casa Systems Q3 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 02, 2022
Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA)
- Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.05 (flat Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $83.32M (-16.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, CASA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.
