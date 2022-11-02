B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) and AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) said Wednesday they will put their $925M Gramalote gold project in Colombia up for sale before the end of the year.

After completing a comprehensive review of the alternatives for the project, the joint venture partners decided "the interests of all stakeholders would be best served" by finding a buyer, B2Gold (BTG) said in its Q3 earnings report.

Gramalote was put on hold in August, as preliminary results from an optimized feasibility study suggested the project did not meet the investment thresholds for mine development.

AngloGold (AU) CEO Alberto Calderon had said previously that selling the project was the company's preferred option and would allow it to focus on bigger assets, including its Quebradona gold-copper project, also in Colombia.

B2Gold's (BTG) stock price return shows a 23% YTD loss and a 28% decline during the past year.